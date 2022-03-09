Tennessee lawmaker proposes “robocall” bill

By Courtney Allen and Ryan Breslin

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — One Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that he hopes will cut down on robocalls Tennesseans receive.

Senator Kerry Roberts said that the state sells driver’s license information that is ending up in the hands of telemarketers.

“I feel like I never answer my phone because it is usually a robocall,” Erica Mote, Nashville resident, said.

Mote said she receives at least a handful of robocalls a week.

One Tennessee lawmaker introduced a bill Tuesday that he hopes will cut down on robocalls Tennesseans receive.

Senator Kerry Roberts said that the state sells driver’s license information that is ending up in the hands of telemarketers.

“I feel like I never answer my phone because it is usually a robocall,” Erica Mote, Nashville resident, said.

Mote said she receives at least a handful of robocalls a week.

Under current state law, the state can disclose this information in bulk distribution for surveys, marketing, solicitation. More if the state has obtained the person’s express consent to whom the data belongs.

Some Nashville residents said they don’t remember any questions about this when filling out their driver’s license application at the DMV.

“My license is up for renewal, and I guess I know now to ask about that,” Robbie Crowell, who lives in Nashville, said. “That should be something presented to you as an option, not read the fine print to find out about it.”

Mote said she was tired of all the calls.

“Ugh,” Mote said. “It is so irritating. Like why do I even bother answering the phone?”

Attempts were made to reach the Department of Public Safety Monday afternoon and ask how much money is made, how many records have been sold, what companies the information is sold to, and where the money made goes. Unfortunately, the department did not provide the answers by airtime Tuesday night.

The Senate Democratic spokesperson said their office is not concerned with what they have heard of Roberts’ bill so far. The bill will be heard on Wednesday in a Senate Transportation and Safety committee meeting.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.