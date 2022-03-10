OHL expels Flint Firebirds’ President of Hockey Operations

By JAMES PAXSON

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — The Ontario Hockey League announced Thursday the Flint Firebirds’ President of Hockey Operations, Terry Christensen, has been expelled for conduct that is classified as prejudicial to the welfare of the league.

The OHL made this decision after he made remarks violating the Harassment and Abuse/Diversity Policy.

“His conduct violated the League’s expectation of the appropriate conduct of a representative of an OHL team and he has lost the privilege to participate in the League,” the OHL said in a statement.

The investigation into Christensen started after an allegation was brought forward by the player communications system.

