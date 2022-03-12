Fire Department battles 2 fire at places of worship

By Ashley RK Smith and Lezla Gooden

Click here for updates on this story

NEW BRITAIN, Connecticut (WFSB) — *Update* New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart says a suspect is in custody. According to Stewart, they will be charged with arson in both church fires.

Original story:

The New Britain Fire Department is battling two fires in places of worship.

According to officials the New Britain Fire Department received a call of a fire at the Congregation Tephereth Israel Synagogue on Winter Street, and just 45 minutes later another fire was reported at St. Matthews Lutheran Church at 99 Franklin Square.

As crews were in the process of putting these fires out, a burglar alarm went off at St. Joseph off of main street, which are two minutes away from each other.

The New Britain Mayor’s office stated that the fires are currently under investigation by the fire marshall’s office.

“In my opinion I think there is no doubt that these incidents are connected this is just too coincidental to not believe that but obviously the professionals are going to do the investigation to see what they can find but this is definitely alarming and we never here of situations like this where churches are targeted,” said Mayor Erin Stewart.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.