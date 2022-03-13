Police Searching For Shooter Who Killed Man Walking His Dog In Mid-City

By Web Staff

LOS ANGELES, California (KCAL, KCBS) — Police Sunday continued to search for the shooter who killed a man while he walked his dog in Mid-City.

The shooting, which was captured on tape, shows someone getting out of a dark-colored sedan and opening fire on 52-year-old Marcos Sandoval before taking off.

The shooting happened just before 5 a.m. on Saturday on the corner of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street. Sandoval lived a few blocks from the scene of the incident.

In the video, the suspect is seen exchanging words with the victim before firing two shots.

Sandoval was a father of two. His daughters say that the dog ran three blocks home to alert the family that something was wrong.

“He started barking at my sister’s window. This dog, right here. And my sister went out to look for him, couldn’t find him and that’s when she called him,” the victim’s daughter said.

She also explained that she does not know of anyone that would want to hurt her father.

