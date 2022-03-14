52-year-old man fatally shot while walking dog, police says; shooter at large

By KABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A 52-year-old man was shot and killed while walking his dog Saturday morning in Mid-City, prompting a search for the shooter, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The incident occurred about 5 a.m. near the intersection of Genesee Avenue and Saturn Street, the LAPD said in a news release.

According to investigators, after a dark sedan approached the victim, the suspect exited the vehicle and exchanged words with the dog owner, then fired “multiple” shots. The shooter fled the scene in the sedan, heading northbound on Genesee Avenue.

The dog, which was uninjured, returned home and awakened other family members, a police spokesperson told ABC7.

The shooting victim was discovered about 6:15 a.m. authorities said. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Grieving family members identified him as Marcos Sandoval.

The motive for the killing is under investigation, the LAPD said.

“I woke up to two men, what sounded like an argument, not yelling but like loudly talking, which I thought was unusual. It’s a super quiet neighborhood,” said a witness who did not want to be identified. “And then a few minutes went by, maybe five, and I heard two shots, I didn’t know that they were gunshots.”

“It’s really sad. I don’t know what else to say. You know, people, hug your loved ones. Don’t take anything for granted cause, you know, tomorrow’s not promised,” said neighborhood resident Angela Johnson.

A description of the shooter was not available. Police were examining surveillance video from the area.

A memorial of flowers and candles was left on the street Saturday night near the corner where the senseless murder occurred.

“He would always put me and my sister first, before anyone,” said one of Sandoval’s daughters as she held the family dog. “And it’s just not fair that they just took him away from us like that.”

Sandoval’s family says he made his living as a painter, and describe him as a hardworking, friendly man who had no enemies.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact West Bureau Homicide detectives at (213) 382-9470.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.