Highway reopens after a group of cows got into traffic on Sunday after crash

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — All lanes of southbound I-5 have reopened and two lanes of northbound I-5 have reopened south of Wilsonville after a group of cows got into traffic on Sunday afternoon.

Just after 2 p.m. Sunday, Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue said a livestock trailer tipped over and sent cattle onto the freeway. It said there was a total of 31 in the trailer. It said it rounded up the cattle and brought them to another trailer that responded.

FOX 12 viewer Dave Tragethon sent in several videos showing a herd of cattle running down the shoulder and between cars. There was also a truck that had rolled over on its side.

The loose cows caused the entire highway to be shut down until just after 4 p.m.

TVF&R said the driver of the truck was not seriously injured. It did say there were several cows who were injured after falling from the bridge but has not given a number.

