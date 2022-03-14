‘I am very grateful’: North Texas homeowner finally gets FEMA aid 1 year after devastating winter storm

By Brian New

Click here for updates on this story

HILLSBORO, Texas (KTVT) — Days after reporting on the initial CBS 11 I-Team investigation, Raul Dominguez of Hill County said he received a call from a FEMA official.

“He (FEMA official) said he was going to cut me a check immediately,” Dominguez said. “He said it was a no-brainer. I am very grateful.”

The Hill County homeowner applied for individual FEMA assistance last winter, after his water well froze and broke during the February 2021 storm.

After spending nearly a year trying to get an answer from the federal government, Dominguez contacted the I-Team.

Dominguez said he was told his case took so long to be approved because a well expert was needed to review his file.

According to the federal agency, 7,910 applicants filed appeals with FEMA for either being denied assistance or for being underfunded from the February winter storm.

Federal officials told the I-Team some appealed cases continue to be reviewed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.