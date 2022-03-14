‘I Couldn’t believe it’: Owner of stolen car used for Chanel store ‘smash and grab’ speaks out

By Brandon Truitt

Click here for updates on this story

BOSTON (WBZ) — The owner of the stolen car that thieves used for a smash and grab robbery on Newbury Street says those thieves have taken his livelihood.

Amir Forghany, of Haverhill, is a driver for Uber Eats and said he was picking up a delivery at a McDonald’s in Somerville on Thursday night.

He said he left his car running as he walked in to pick up the order.

“I went to get the order, came back, the car was gone. I was like, this is not happening. But it was happening,” said Forghany. “When it first happened, I couldn’t believe it. I said, ‘It must have been a nightmare.’”

He filed a police report immediately following the incident and found a ride home.

Just a few hours later, Forghany said he was woken up by police calling him. They had found his stolen car.

“He goes, ‘We found your car.’ I said, ‘Yes,’ However it’s in the store. I go, ‘Okay’ and he goes, ‘No, it’s in the store.”

The car was used to slam into the Chanel store on Newbury Street. Police say the two suspects got away with at least 20 items.

As of Saturday night, no arrests had been made.

Forghany had his car stolen about 30 years ago in New York. He got that car back, but this time is not so lucky. His Nissan is totaled.

Forghany said he learned his lesson. He will turn his car off from now on and encourages other people to do the same.

He had this to say to those responsible:

“Dudes, really? They did what they did. I just hope they get caught and don’t do it to anyone else. It’s just not fair.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.