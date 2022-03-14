Police charge man who shot mother in the head during argument

By Torrence Banks

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Police charged a man with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he shot his mother in the head during an argument on Saturday.

According to police, the shooting occurred at a residence on Hermosa St. Officers arrived at the residence where police say Mondale S. Hardin turned himself into police and gave them the firearm.

In an interview with a detective, police say that Hardin and his mother were arguing over a missing cell phone. According to police, Hardin stated that he pulled a handgun on his mom because he believed that she was going to call the police on him, and he wanted to scare her.

Hardin fired the gun while pointing it at his mother’s head, and she fell to the ground after being shot. His mother was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

During the interview, police say that Hardin repeatedly told the detective that he killed his mother.

