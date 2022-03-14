Year-long closures for $220M bridge project have begun

By Taylor Johnson and Shain Bergan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Construction on the large-scale Buck O’Neil Bridge project begins Monday, spurring closures that will affect Kansas City drivers.

The $220 million major rehabilitation includes northbound Interstate 35 being shut down from 12th Street to I-70 for the next nine months. By the time that closure is lifted, though, it will be another year of work before the bridge is finished. The project is expected to reach completion in 2024.

The Missouri Department of Transportation suggests northbound I-35 drivers get off on eastbound I-670, then head north at I-70/U.S. 71 (see image below).

While the arches are what’s most noticeable on the old bridge, drivers won’t see any when the new bridge is done. The Buck O’Neil Bridge is a key regional connection between downtown Kansas City and communities north of the Missouri River.

Those working on the bridge said the roadway is safe, but it’s getting to the end of its service life. The new bridge is also being built in such a way as to make it easier to maintain.

The money for the project was fronted by MoDOT and the City of Kansas City. It includes $25 million in federal funding.

