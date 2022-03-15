Victims warn of catalytic converter thefts in Nashville

By Michael Warrick

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A college student driving home for spring break claims someone stole the catalytic converter from his car as it was parked on the side of Interstate 40 during Saturday’s wintry weather.

It brings attention to what the National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) warns is a nationwide spike in thefts of catalytic converters, according to a report from FOX Business.

“You leave your car sitting somewhere thinking it’s safe and you come home and it’s not safe, so it makes me a little leery about leaving my car anywhere,” Amy Goins, who claimed she had her catalytic converter stolen at Nashville International Airport, said.

Catalytic converters are devices that use precious metals to turn an engine’s exhaust into less harmful gases. As the value of those metals goes up, so do instances of criminals stealing them, NICB warns.

Goins said she parked her car at the airport before taking a flight to Florida last month. When she returned from her trip, she learned her SUV’s catalytic converter had been stolen. The repair, after insurance, was about $1,000.

“It was just the catalytic converter that caused the problem, it was the whole process of getting it fixed and getting my car,” Goins said. “I work just as hard as anyone else for the things that I have, to be able to have the things that I have, and it’s not fair for anyone to take someone else’s property.”

To prevent catalytic converter thefts, police advise drivers to park in well-lit areas or close to building entrances when possible. You can also buy security devices that you can attach to the converter, making them harder to steal. You can also engrave your vehicle’s VIN onto your catalytic converter to make it easier to identify in case it does get stolen.

