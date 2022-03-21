Woman searches for answers after hit-and-run

By Scott Cook

NASHUA, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A Nashua woman is looking for answers after she was hit by a truck while crossing the street in February, causing serious injuries.

Dominique Morabito was hit by a pick-up truck on Feb. 26 at the crosswalk on East Hollis Street in Nashua when she was walking home from Nashua House of Pizza around 9:30 at night.

“Once I felt that impact like, that’s something I will never forget,” Morabito said.

Morabito said she looked both ways before crossing and saw a black pick-up truck in the distance, but knew she had time to make it safely across.

“Two to three good steps, you know, to the other side and I heard the truck really loud next to me, unusually loud,” Morabito said. “As soon as I turned to look, it hit me.”

She said she briefly lost consciousness briefly after being hit.

“When I got up, nobody was there. I turned around because I was really expecting the person that hit me to be there to help me,” Morabito said.

No other drivers or pedestrians were on the road at the time.

Morabito ran to a nearby fire station for help and was then rushed to the hospital. She was diagnosed with a broken nose, broken hand and several other injuries.

Nashua police said the incident is under investigation. So far, they say they have no leads on suspects.

Morabito is now taking her story public in hopes a suspect is found.

Police are looking for a larger-model black pickup truck that may have some front-end damage.

The only information police have is the few details Morabito was able to provide them since there were no witnesses on the road at the time.

Police said they are reviewing surveillance video from businesses nearby on East Hollis Road.

