NAACP Demanding Changes After Danvers High Hockey Hazing Incidents

By Web staff

DANVERS, Massachusetts (WBZ) — The North Shore NAACP is demanding changes in the Danvers Police Department because of a hazing scandal involving the high school hockey team. A Danvers officer was the coach at the time.

In a public meeting Thursday night, a representative from the NAACP said the police department needs to take action.

The group wants the former coach removed from his police department position as a community liaison. It also wants the police to make changes to their hiring and training practices.

“The very authority figure charged with supporting them was denying the abuse and failing to act,” said Natalie Bowers of the North Shore Branch of NAACP. “As parents and neighbors we cannot stand by.”

The school department quietly investigated the claims of racist and homophobic hazing but took no action. The Attorney General’s Office is now also investigating.

