Manager of Oak Forest gun shop speaks about moments when Ketura Wilson demanded ammunition and was denied

By MEGAN HICKEY

CHICAGO (WBBM) — There are new developments in that shootout between a woman and police in south suburban Oak Forest

The CBS 2 Investigators learned the woman tried to buy more ammunition the morning of the shooting. CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey spoke exclusively with employees at the gun store.

They refused to let her buy more bullets. The manager confirmed that Ketura Wilson was there on Sunday morning. She wanted a box of 9mm ammo. They come 50 rounds in a box.

Employees refused to sell them to her because of the suspicious way she was acting. That’s the store policy. Eagle Sports Range in Oak Forest confirmed that Wilson came in around 10:00 a.m.

A since-deleted Facebook Live video from a public Facebook account shows Wilson inside the store fighting with employees who tell her they do not feel comfortable selling her ammunition because of the strange way that she was acting. Ali Abdallah, Manager of Eagle Sports Range, said he was proud of his employees.

“I really am. I really am. When we do something like that, we’re known to push a little more training. We did the right thing and we hope everyone else does the right thing, too,” Abdallah said.

Then around noon, Wilson fled from police who responded to a call of a “driver in distress.” Oak Forest Police officers attempted to take Wilson to the hospital for a mental health evaluation.

She ran from the accident to a barbershop and then towards the Food 4 Less supermarket. Police said Wilson and an officer fired at each other and were both struck by gunfire. Wilson died.

The officer is in serious but stable condition tonight. Eagle Sports Range confirmed that Wilson had a valid FOID card and was also trying to sign up for a concealed carry class when they turned her away because of her behavior.

They said she was on the phone, seemed very agitated and unholstered her gun on a few occasions, which also made them uncomfortable.

Illinois State Police would not say whether they were made aware of this interaction before or after the shooting. The investigation is still ongoing.

