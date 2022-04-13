New Corolla foal sired by stallion that died last summer after getting tangled in wire

By Annette Weston

COROLLA, Currituck County, North Carolina (WLOS) — The legacy of a Corolla stallion lives on in a new foal born into the coastal North Carolina wild herd.

Officials with the Corolla Wild Horse Fund shared pictures of the colt – the fourth foal to be born this year – who came into the world on Monday.

The group said his father was Hurricane, who died last summer after he got tangled in some wire and suffered heatstroke. They have chosen the name Cyclone for him, in honor and in memory of his sire.

Officials remind visitors that they must stay at least 50ft away from the horses at all times, but they encourage everyone to give them even more space, especially this time of year.

Stay in your vehicles and stay safe, they said, as mares are in season, herd dynamics are unstable, and stallions are only thinking of one thing.

It’s also critically important that mares and foals have space and peace to bond and grow, they added.

