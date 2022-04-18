Judge convicts man in 2019 fatal shooting outside business

By Nick Sloan

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — A Jackson County judge on Friday found Timothy Fernandez guilty of two felony counts related to the fatal shooting in February 2019 of Michael Bryan outside a business near 17th and Grand Boulevard.

Michael Bryan of Kansas City was found dead outside a gas station in the area.

According to court records, Kansas City police went to the area of 17th and Grand Avenue in downtown KC on Feb. 5, 2019 on a call about a shooting.

When they arrived, they found Michael Bryan had died from gunshot wounds on the sidewalk outside of a convenience store.

In surveillance video, the suspect and the victim can be seen talking on the north side of the business. When the victim walked away, the suspect drew a gun and shot him in the back.

The video also showed the suspect throwing a tissue on the ground after blowing his nose about 20 minutes before the shooting happened. The police were able to retrieve that tissue for DNA testing. Two days later, the police found a backpack and leather jacket nearby, and also tested those items for DNA and fingerprints.

A DNA profile came back to Fernandez from the tissue and fingerprints from a Q-Tip inside the backpack were linked to him.

Ammunition found inside the backpack was the same caliber class as a bullet recovered from the victim’s jacket.

He will be sentenced at a future hearing.

