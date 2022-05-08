Police investigate three separate non-fatal overnight shootings

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police are investigating three non-fatal overnight shooting incidents from the late hours of Sat., May 7 to the morning of Sun., May 8.

On Sat., May 7, at around 11:01 p.m., a 62-year-old man was shot near Holton St. and Capitol Dr. He sustained non-fatal injuries. The victim transported himself to a local hospital and is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee Police are seeking unknown suspects.

A 41-year-old woman was shot at around 11:11 p.m. on Sat., May 7 near 45th St. and Green Tree Rd. After being struck by gunfire, the victim was transported to a local hospital and she is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting stem from a family argument and police are seeking a known suspect.

Around 1:25 a.m. a 17-year-old boy was shot on Sun. May 8, at an undisclosed location. 1:25 a.m. The victim was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting and the location are under investigation and police seek unknown suspect(s).

