1-year-old shot in the head during attempted carjacking

By Matt Woods

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A 1-year-old girl was shot in north St. Louis Friday evening, police said.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of Pleasant. Police say a 22-year-old man attempted to carjack a 29-year-old woman, which led to the child being shot in the head and the suspect being shot as well.

The child was sent to the hospital where she was listed in critical and unstable condition. However, after surgery, she was upgraded to critical but stable condition, according to officials.

The suspect was also sent to the hospital in critical but stable condition police said. Officials do not know at this time how he was shot.

Dozens of children in St. Louis City and County have been shot in 2022.

Gun locks can be picked up for free at certain locations around St. Louis.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.