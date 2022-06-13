Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 11:05 AM

Portland romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy sentenced to life in prison for murder of chef husband

Nancy Crampton Brophy testifies at her murder trial in Portland
KGW
Nancy Crampton Brophy testifies at her murder trial in Portland

By KPTV Staff

 PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) -- A Multnomah County judge on Monday sentenced former romance novelist Nancy Crampton-Brophy to life in prison for the murder of her husband, Daniel Brophy.

Last month, 71-year-old Crampton-Brophy was convicted of second-degree murder in the shooting death of her husband. The jury spent two days deliberating after a seven-week trial.

Brophy was found dead at the Oregon Culinary Institute on June 2, 2018 after Portland police responded to the report of a shooting. He was a chef and longtime instructor at the Oregon Culinary Institute.

Months after the shooting, in September 2018, officers arrested Crampton-Brophy at her home in Washington County. She initially faced charges of murder with a firearm and domestic violence. She pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Crampton-Brophy is the author of multiple books, including “The Wrong Husband” and an essay titled “How to Murder Your Husband.”

Crampton-Brophy will be up for parole after 25 years.

CNN - Regional

KTVZ news sources

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content