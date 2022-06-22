Fire at Davis Farmland’s Mega Maze considered suspicious

By Web Staff

STERLING, Massachusetts (WBZ) — Investigators say a fire at Davis Farmland’s Mega Maze in Sterling appears to be suspicious.

A spokesperson for the farm said they believe the fire was set intentionally early Tuesday morning.

The Sterling Fire Department said it is investigating the fire as suspicious, but has not yet determined if it was arson. The state fire marshal’s office and Sterling Police are also looking into what happened.

“We were very fortunate that there were no casualties – human or animal. We are now putting our focus on rebuilding what was burned down and preparing for Davis Farmland’s Mega Maze to open in Mid-September,” the farm said in a statement

The Discovery Farm across the street was not damaged.

