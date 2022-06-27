Bridge collapses, several homes underwater in Roswell 100 year flood

By Vince Rodriguez

ROSWELL, New Mexico. (KOAT) — Heavy rains fell over Roswell on Sunday, leaving one bridge collapsed and at least a dozen homes underwater as flood water rose.

According to the KOAT 7 Weather Team, some areas of Roswell saw 1 to 3 inches of rainfall in a short amount of time. Roswell city officials are calling the event a 100-year flood after 3.3 inches of rainfall fell in only one hour’s time.

The National Weather Service reports one small bridge collapsed due to flood waters near Mescalero Road and La Jara Road. The NWS also reports at least 12 homes were flooded in the Holly Loop Subdivision. Emergency crews diverted water through cinder block walls to try and alleviate flooding in the subdivision.

Sand and sandbags are available at 320 E. Alameda in Roswell. You will need to bring your own shovel to fill sandbags.

Do not attempt to drive through flooded roadways. If you have an emergency call 9-1-1.

