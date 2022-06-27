Rock Fire: Cal Fire fully contains fire in Santa Cruz mountains

By Chris Hagel

Santa Cruz (KSBW) — Cal Fire San Mateo-Santa Cruz Unit has fully contained a fire that sparked in the Santa Cruz mountains on Saturday.

As of Sunday morning, the Rock Fire was 100% contained and burned one-and-a-half acres, Cal Fire reported.

Two fire engines will remain on patrol Sunday to look for smoke and mop up hot spots, Cal Fire CZU said.

The Rock Fire burned in an oak and pine forest near Highway 17 and Hutchinson Road in Upper Zayante. It sparked around 3:30 p.m Saturday.

Initially, crews had a difficult time accessing the fire, Cal Fire said.

Multiple resources responded to the fire Saturday, including an air attack aircraft, helicopter, two air tankers, multiple fire engines, a water tender and one dozer.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

