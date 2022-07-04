‘You Light it, We Write it’ campaign returns as interagency task force tries to curb illegal fireworks

By Maddie White

LAS VEGAS, Nevada (KVVU) — Fourth of July fireworks can already be heard shooting off around the valley. Now, on what they’re calling their busiest time of the year, Las Vegas police and firefighters are working together to find and confiscate illegal fireworks.

Throughout the weekend, a task force of Las Vegas and Clark County firefighters and Metro Police will be on the lookout for illegal fireworks. The effort will be comprised of three teams in the jurisdiction of Clark County and one team in the City of Las Vegas.

Illegal fireworks, according to Sr. Deputy Fire Chief Robert Nolan of Las Vegas Fire and Rescue, are the types that either move across the ground, fly in the air or explode like a cherry bomb.

“When those teams go out at night to look for people using illegal fireworks, we’re just there to help the officers determine which is legal or illegal,” said Tim Szymanski, Fire Public Education & Information Officer, Las Vegas Fire and Rescue. “And the ones that are confiscated by law enforcement, we will make sure they are properly disposed of.”

Offenders caught using illegal fireworks could face hundreds of dollars in fines, or thousands of dollars if you’re a repeat offender.

