High school coach killed, 4 hurt in shooting outside nightclub

By KOVR Staff

SACRAMENTO (KOVR) — A shooting near a Downtown Sacramento nightclub left one person dead and four others hurt early Monday morning.

The incident happened just before 2 a.m. in the area of 15th and L streets. Sacramento police say people were leaving the Mix nightclub when the shooting happened.

Five men were hurt in the shooting. One of those men later died at the hospital, police say.

Family has identified the man killed as Greg Najee Grimes, a 31-year-old former standout athlete at Boise State who had come back to be an assistant football coach at his alma mater Inderkum High School.

“He was the first student athlete to receive a scholarship at Inderkum for Boise State and came back to his alma mater at Inderkum to teach special ed as well as coach DLINE for varsity,” Grimes’ family said in a statement.

His mother, Deborah Grimes, described her son as a man who loved his friends and family.

“This has tainted home for us,” she said, “because we are never, ever going to be the same.”

A candlelight vigil for Grimes is slated to be held Tuesday night at Inderkum High School.

Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg tweeted a statement on the shooting that called out the “proliferation” of guns.

“Whether it’s a mass shooting or an altercation that turns deadly, the root cause is the same. The proliferation of guns and lack of adequate societal and mental health support in our country means more people are armed and ready to pull the trigger,” Steinberg wrote.

The condition of the four other people hurt in the shooting was listed as stable, police say.

Exactly what led up to the shooting remains under investigation and no suspect information has been released at this point. Detectives are urging anyone with video evidence to submit it to an online portal that has been set up by the police department.

In the hours after the shooting, Sacramento police canvassed the area, searching for evidence and video footage from surveillance cameras.

This shooting marks the second mass shooting in downtown Sacramento in three months. In April, six people were killed and a dozen others injured in a shooting along K Street in what authorities said was a battle between two viral gangs. Three men are facing charges in that case.

