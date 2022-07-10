Mobile Fire-Rescue respond to huge house fire on Dog River

By Lee Peck

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Neighbors rushed to help after a huge house goes up in flames on Dog River.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday on Riverside Drive at Grove Court.

Neighbors recall the flames taking over fast and tell FOX 10 News Mobile Fire-Rescue were there within minutes but the house was already fully-engulfed.

We’re told no one was at home at the time of fire. It’s still unclear how it started, but it’s likely a total loss.

Mobile Police were also on scene assisting with traffic control.

