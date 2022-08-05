Man accused of performing cosmetic procedures without doctor’s license

By David González

Click here for updates on this story

BREA, California (KABC) — A Brea man is in the Orange County jail accused of impersonating a doctor and performing medical procedures on multiple women.

In a video posted to TikTok under the username @DrEliasRenteria52, a man believed to Elias Renteria Segoviano is seen on camera wearing a surgical gown and cap talking about a medical procedure he’s performing on a woman’s buttocks.

Orange County District Attorney’s Office public information officer Kimberly Edds says it’s evidence against Renteria who allegedly pretended to be a doctor.

“He’s never been licensed as a doctor in the United States and these women thought that he had all the training, expertise to do these procedures and in fact they were literally putting their lives on the line,” Edds said.

She said the 61-year-old allegedly performed medical procedures on unsuspecting women like Botox injections, and lip and face fillers using potentially harmful anesthetics and other drugs.

Edds said, “We also believe that he was using counterfeit material as well to inject these women, which put the public at immense risk.”

On his Facebook page Renteria said he studied in Tijuana.

Edds said he used social media to advertise his “Botox in Anaheim” business and targeted the Spanish-speaking community.

“These are procedures that if they’re not done correctly could result in serious injury, disfiguration and even death,” she said.

Renteria was arrested at his business inside the Phenix Salon Suites in Anaheim last month.

Brian Kelley, president and CEO of Phenix Salon Suites, said independent contractors lease space at their locations to perform a variety of salon-related services. Kelley said they’re not aware of any investigation and could not comment further.

Renteria is charged with one felony count of the unauthorized practice of medicine, one felony count of false indication of a medical license, and one felony count of perjury.

He has also been charged with one misdemeanor count of misrepresenting himself as a licensed medical practitioner, one misdemeanor count of representation of license not issued to him, one misdemeanor count of misrepresentation of qualifications, and one misdemeanor count of impersonating a professional nurse or pretending to be licensed to practice nursing.

He’s currently being held on a $1 million bail.

He faces a maximum sentence of five years and four months in state prison if convicted on all counts.

The DA’s office says they’ll also be releasing information on Renteria in Spanish with the hope that any additional victim will come forward.

Renteria also used other sites for his business, including one at 339 La Habra Blvd., in La Habra, according to the DA’s office. He has used different business names that include: “Botox in Anaheim,” “Botox in Anaheim- Health and Beauty,” “Neurotoxina Botulinica- Massage Service,” “Threads in Anaheim, “Threads La Habra”, “Botox La Habra,” and “OC Threads, Botox & Fillers.”

Authorities believe there may be additional victims and are urging anyone who was treated by Elias Renteria Segoviano to report those procedures to the Orange County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation by contacting Investigator T. Hoang at 714-834-6538.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.