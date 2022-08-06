Police release aerial video of shooting in Old Town in search of more suspects

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Two people were arrested following a shooting the Old Town neighborhood early Friday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 2 a.m., officers responded to the report of shots fired in the area of Northwest 4th Avenue and Northwest Davis Street. No one was injured in the shooting. Parked vehicles and one building were struck by gunfire.

Police told FOX 12 that nearly 90 rounds were fired during the shooting. The shell casings were recovered at the scene.

The shooting was captured on video by PPB’s Air Support Unit. Officers from the Focused Intervention Team assisted with the investigation.

Two people, identified as 29-year-old Travis Antonio Gaters III and 24-year-old Tamarjay Deshowan Polk, were arrested with the help of the ASU. Police said two firearms were seized as evidence.

Additional suspects are being sought.

FOX 12 spoke with a man who says he had to hide behind a bush while shots were being fire. He says he had just walked out of the nightclub “Shake” on NW 4th, turned onto NW Davis when he heard a heated exchange between some people. Then he heard the sound of gunfire.

“Yeah it was panic, and it’s kind of becoming a common occurrence here, especially in this parking lot. It seems like every time the clubs close it happens,” John Duffy said.

This area of Old Town is no stranger to violence. A public parking lot, bordered by Northwest 4th Avenue, Northwest 5th Avenue, Northwest Davis Street, and Northwest Couch Street, has had three injuries from gunfire and two homicides — all between last Friday and this past Tuesday.

The violence comes more than a month after the completion of the city’s 90-day plan to revitalize the Old Town area.

