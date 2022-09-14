Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 2:23 PM

Person extricated from under bus after accident

<i>@metrofirepio/Twitter/KOVR</i><br/>One victim has been extricated from under the bus
@metrofirepio/Twitter/KOVR
@metrofirepio/Twitter/KOVR
One victim has been extricated from under the bus

By KOVR Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    NORTH HIGHLANDS, California (KOVR) — A person had to be pulled from under a Sacramento RT bus after an accident in North Highlands early Wednesday morning.

The scene was along Orange Grove Avenue, just west of Watt Avenue.

Exactly what led up to the incident is unclear, but Metro Fire of Sacramento crews ended up having to extricate a pedestrian from under the bus.

That person was then taken to the hospital by ambulance; no information about their condition was given.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content