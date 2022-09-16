Civil service board removes Louisiana police chief

By KTBS Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BOSSIER CITY, Louisiana (KTBS) — Chris Estess’ brief stint as Bossier City police chief is over.

During a brief special meeting Friday afternoon, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board voted unanimously to remove Estess from his position at the recommendation of Mayor Tommy Chandler.

Estess did not attend the meeting even though he was given the required 24 hours notice.

City Attorney Charles Jacobs outlined several areas of concern for the board before it went behind closed doors to discuss Estess’ removal. According to Jacobs, there was consistent failure to discuss major department decisions with the mayor and failure to follow orders or communicate with personnel.

Jacobs said Estess’ lack of supervision led to illegal activity that embarrassed the department. He also noted Estess has taken 20 days off since being appointed in April and has failed to do anything to improve the Police Department.

After the vote, KTBS asked Jacobs for his reaction. “It’s a sad day,” Jacobs said.

ORIGINAL STORY posted Sept. 15:

The Bossier City police chief’s days may be numbered as the city’s top cop.

The Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has called a special meeting for 3:30 p.m. Friday to consider a request from Mayor Tommy Chandler to remove Chief Chris Estess as police chief.

Chandler named Estess as chief on April 26. Prior to that, in July 2021, Chandler appointed Estess as director of police operation.

He replaced former Chief Shane McWilliams, who was put on paid administrative leave when he refused his re-assignment to the front desk on the day Chandler took office. McWilliams retired in January.

Estess promised to change the culture and direction of policing in the city.

The published agenda states the board may go into a closed-door session for “investigative proceedings regarding allegations of misconduct.”

Sources tell KTBS Chandler asked for Estess’ resignation but he declined.

Chandler released a statement saying, “Public safety has always been a top priority of mine and this decision is not one that has been made without great thought, consideration and prayer. Unfortunately, the Bossier City Police Department under the leadership of Chris Estess has not progressed in a manner that best serves the Department or the citizens of Bossier City.”

“The men and women of the Bossier City Police Department and the Citizens of Bossier City deserve leadership that seeks to strengthen the department and our community. While I understand the decision to remove the chief during the working test period is unprecedented and controversial, I am committed to make the tough decisions that ensure that Bossier City progresses and prospers,” Chandler said.

Estess is still in his working test period under civil service guidelines. Louisiana law states a civil service employee who has served less than six months of the test period may be removed only with approval of the board.

Chandler’s decision to change directions comes as the police union and its president are under federal investigation.

Sgt. B.J. Sanford and his co-defendant Mitch Morehead were indicted this week by a federal grand jury in a prescription painkiller drug scandal. Both pleaded not guilty.

The government says Sanford, who is president of the police officers’ union, hired Morehead to raise money for the organization. Sources close to the investigation have told KTBS 3 News that Sanford took control of union funds. And the duo embezzled money to pay for Morehead to see doctors and get prescriptions for the drugs, which were then given to Sanford for his wife.

The FBI is continuing to investigate the suspected theft of union funds. The Bossier City police union’s vice president and two others who hold positions with the union are on administrative leave, pending an investigation.

Sanford is on administrative leave and remains behind bars.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.