Family focuses on forgiveness following arrest of alleged hit-and-run driver

By Nathan Vickers

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — Charles Criniere’s loved ones said they feel a mix of emotions following the arrest of the driver suspected of fatally striking him in August.

Criniere had been riding his bicycle along View High Dr. near Longview Rd. On Tuesday, 27-year-old Kyrie Fields was arrested and charged with hitting him and leaving the scene.

According to court documents, Fields had been texting while driving and told officers she had been high on Percocet.

Megan Criniere said the arrest had brought some relief to her family. But it also served as a reminder of the loss she and her ten children have suffered.

“I’m kind of reliving those moments of pain and shock and fear,” Criniere said. “All those things just come up.”

Fields has been charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death and first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle. As the judicial process begins, Criniere said she and her family bear no resentment toward Fields. She said faith has allowed her to forgive.

“We’ve seen radical forgiveness from God and from people,” Criniere said. “It would be criminal not to respond like that when I’ve received so much forgiveness.”

Instead, Criniere and her family are expressing gratitude for the generosity shown by the Kansas City community. Cyclists are organizing a memorial ride in Criniere’s memory this weekend to raise money for the family. A GoFundme page has also raised more than $200 thousand for them.

“It’s been above and beyond generosity,” Megan said. “I think God is looking after us.”

