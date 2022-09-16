Gun found in Maine student’s backpack

By Adam Bartow

LEWISTON, Maine (WMTW) — Lewiston school officials say an elementary student inadvertently brought a handgun to school on Thursday.

Superintendent Jake Langlais wrote in a letter to parents that as students were getting ready for dismissal at Connors Elementary, a student told a teacher his mother left her wallet in his backpack.

When the student showed his teacher, the teacher saw a small wallet/purse and what appeared to be the handle of a small gun.

The teacher quickly took the backpack and then got the school resource officer and school administrators.

Langlais said it appears the student had no idea what was in his bag until the end of the day. He said no threats of any kind were made and the student did not handle the gun at all while at school.

Langlais said the student is currently out of school to ensure a full investigation can be conducted and appropriate steps are taken.

