Law enforcement provides active shooter training to church

By Stephen Moody

Click here for updates on this story

FAIRHOPE, Alabama (WALA) — Law enforcement provided valuable training to dozens of churchgoers in Fairhope Thursday.

People were shown a presentation on how to respond in an active shooter situation. Fairhope Christian Church hosted the free event.

They were taught what to do at the first sign of danger, and what to do when law enforcement arrives.

The Pastor who set it up told FOX10 it was a big success.

“We live in a world where this can happen anywhere. It’s really important for us to get trained and to understand what we would do in a situation like that. We can also help others to understand what they can do as an issue like this comes up. I said earlier, that knowledge is power. If you know what you’re going to do, it helps you survive in situations like this,” Pastor Rick Malugani said.

Fairhope and Coastal Alabama police departments provided the training.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.