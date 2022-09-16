Man accused of stealing $1900+ in scratch-off tickets from store

By Katrenia Busch

AUBURN, Michigan (WNEM) — Man accused of stealing $1900+ in scratch-off tickets from Auburn store

Michigan State Police identified a man suspected of stealing stolen items from JoJo’s Refresh Shop in Auburn.

The suspect was identified as 40-year-old Daniel C. Stellmacher of Auburn was identified following a swift investigation, police said.

More than $1,900 worth of scratch-off tickets were stolen from the convenience store in the middle of the night on Friday, September 9, state police said.

State Police Sergeant Steven Moore said the suspect cashed in a $100 winner, and that it was likely the suspect’s downfall.

Moore said the suspect tried to cash that ticket at a nearby store, but the system wouldn’t allow it.

“The Michigan lottery does keep track of the numbers of particular tickets,” Moore said. “And when incidents like that would happen, they can be reported as stolen.”

Moore stated that lottery tickets can be reported stolen by their identification number and coding, which can prevent people from being able to redeem stolen tickets.

Stellmacher told police he found the ticket on the ground.

Moore stated that a search warrant turned up the other stolen items in Stellmacher’s home.

“The suspect was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Bay County jail for felony charges related to this incident,” Moore said.

Stellmacher was released on bond and is scheduled to appear for a preliminary examination on September 29.

