Seven-year-old girl undergoes drastic brain surgery years after beating by mother’s boyfriend

By Terri Parker

Click here for updates on this story

MIAMI (WPBF) — Retired Indian River County Sheriff Office’s Capt. Darin Jones and his wife Lisa Jones keep an anxious watch in the hospital over their 7-year-old adopted daughter Maci.

The little girl underwent brain surgery at Nicklaus Children’s Hospital following complications from a severe beating when she was just a toddler.

“To see her come so far and then to have this setback,” said Darin Jones from the hospital.

Darin Jones took Maci to the Miami Dolphin’s home game Sunday, where she was a big hit and enjoyed every minute.

She was in surgery Monday for 13 hours as doctors disconnected half of her damaged brain.

“We were out of options, we were scared — it’s hard when you’re making a choice like that,” Darin Jones said.

“The first day I saw her, when she had that helmet and hat on her head and that tube in her nose, she looked so scared. I said I’m going to take that little girl. No one is ever going to hurt her again,” said Darin Jones.

So, Darin and Lisa Jones adopted her, and under the Jones’ loving care, Maci thrived, went to therapy and school, made friends, but recently began having debilitating seizures.

Doctors said the right hemisphere of her brain was so damaged that surgery to disconnect it wouldn’t make much of a difference in her progress and might stop the seizures.

But it was tough.

“I was crying and Maci opened her eyes and she said ‘Daddy, it’s not your fault,'” Darin Jones said, wiping away tears at the memory.

Darin Jones said while he and his wife changed their whole lives to fit around Maci’s needs, it was worth it. And he knows as a former deputy, there are many more little victims like Maci who also need help.

“We’re hopeful about tomorrow,” he said.

Maci is undergoing physical therapy, eating and drinking a tiny bit, but still sleeping a lot and having ups and downs. It’s unclear how long she will have to remain in the hospital.

A family friend has started a GoFundMe page to help in her recovery.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.