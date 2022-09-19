Man rescued after falling into the Allegheny River

By CBS Pittsburgh Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was rescued overnight after falling into the Allegheny River.

First responders found the man under the 62nd Street Bridge near the Etna River Park.

He says he fell off of a cement wall and couldn’t swim.

Rescuers threw him a life jacket before pulling him into a boat.

He’s now recovering.

