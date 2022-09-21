Man shot multiple times at hotel in Jonesboro, police looking for silver Honda

By Jennifer Lifsey

JONESBORO, Georgia (WGCL) — The Clayton County Police Department says a man was shot multiple times at a hotel in Jonesboro early Wednesday morning.

It happened at Motel 6 on the 600 block of Southside Commercial Parkway. The man was taken to a local hospital and his condition is not currently known.

No arrests have been made at this time. Police say they are looking for a person of interest driving a silver Honda Accord with no tags.

Anyone with information should contact Clayton County PD. Tips can also be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or by texting the tip to CRIMES (274637).

