Driver standing beside interstate after his own crash becomes a victim of hit-and-run

By WRAL Staff

KENLY, North Carolina (WRAL) — A driver was badly injured Tuesday night in a hit-and-run right after crashing his own car. Around 8 p.m., the driver swerved to miss tire debris in the road on Interstate 95 southbound near Kenly. Troopers with the State Highway Patrol said he lost control of his car and overturned.

The driver was uninjured in his first accident but, while standing next to his overturned Honda with state troopers investigating the accident, the driver was struck by a car traveling on Old U.S. Highway 22, which parallels I-95.

The man was thrown against the fence. He was transported to WakeMed with serious injuries.

The driver quickly drove away from the scene but left part of his car behind as a clue. Troopers are looking for a dark-colored Ford with its passenger side mirror missing.

