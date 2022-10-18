FBI releases the names of 192 missing or murdered indigenous people

By Angel Salcedo

Click here for updates on this story

NEW MEXICO (KOAT) — We continue our coverage of the outcry for missing or murdered indigenous people. The FBI just released a list of possible victims and seeks your help solving these cases.

In that list, there are the names of 192 missing or murdered indigenous people. The FBI began this initiative back in July, and they work with federal, state, local, and tribal agencies to find justice for the families of those affected.

Frank Fisher with the FBI said, “if you’re a family member of a person who’s missing, I can’t even start to think of the sorrow and the frustration you’re feeling. Stick with us. We’re looking for these family members.”

The FBI has been putting out monthly lists of validated missing indigenous persons. The list released in October shows 68 indigenous women and 124 indigenous men who are believed to be missing or murdered. 23 of the 192 total are under the age of 18.

“This was a way we can contribute to finding some of these missing people. Dozens of missing person cases have been solved. Most of those were found alive,” Fisher said.

Since September, 27 new names have been added to the list, but 18 names have been removed.

“Many of these families whose loved ones have now been reunited with them, or now at least they have clarity on what happened to their loved ones. Now, we have families that at least have answers. That’s what this was about from the beginning,” Fisher said.

Fisher says the FBI needs the public’s help to find answers for those 192 indigenous families.

“This list would do nobody any good. If nobody was looking at it. If you see somebody you recognize, call your local law enforcement agency. It could mean so much to their family,” Fisher said.

The link to that list is fbi.gov/mmip. If you have any information on any of the names on the list, the FBI asks you to contact your local or tribal law enforcement agency.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.