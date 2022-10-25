Police trying to ID man in relation to case of missing woman

By Kyle Bloyd

GREENFIELD, Indiana (WISH) — As police continue searching for a missing woman, they are hoping to identify a man seen in pictures with her.

The Greenfield Police Department is still trying to find 26-year-old Amber Kendall-Guffey. She’s been missing since Sept. 22nd.

On Tuesday morning, police issued images of a man who had been seen with Kendall-Guffey.

Police are hoping to identify the man to speak with him about Kendall-Guffey’s disappearance.

Greenfield police say the man is “not to be considered a suspect or suspected of any criminal activity.”

“We are hoping he has some information as to where Amber may be located,” police said on Twitter.

If you know the man, call Greenfield police at 317-325-1227.

