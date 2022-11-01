Inmate walks away from minimum security facility

By Annie Gimbel

SEAGOVILLE, Texas (KTVT) — The Bureau of Prisons is searching for missing inmate Salvador Gallegos, 31, after officials said he walked away from a satellite camp in Seagoville.

Gallegos took off, according to prison officials, on Oct. 31 from the minimum security camp located next to the Federal Correctional Institution.

He was serving a 13-year sentence for possession with the intent to distribute a controlled substance, the bureau said.

Gallegos has black hair, brown eyes, is 5’7″ tall and weighs 170 pounds. He is one of 109 offenders currently serving time at the facility.

The United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation and other law enforcement agencies were notified, officials said.

Anyone with information on Gallegos’s whereabouts is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 214.767.0836.

