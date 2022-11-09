Minnesota’s verification system caused delay in $2.04B Powerball drawing, officials say

By WCCO STAFF, BERET LEONE

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota lottery officials say the state’s verification system caused the delay in reporting the latest Powerball numbers.

“After unprecedented lottery interest, Minnesota’s lottery sales verification system caused a processing delay on Monday, Nov. 7,” the Minnesota Lottery said in a statement. “The delay was necessary to confirm the Powerball drawing could be conducted securely and accurately. At no time was the integrity of the process compromised.”

The latest numbers were supposed to be revealed Monday night, but the announcement was delayed until Tuesday morning.

Some Minnesotans were still taking that chance Tuesday morning. Even after Powerball officials delayed Monday night’s drawing, claiming an unnamed state needed more time to complete security protocols. Turns out, that state was Minnesota.

Minnesota Lottery says its sales verification system caused a processing delay after an unprecedented interest in the lottery. Bobby and Steve’s Auto World employees say they’ve seen that interest first hand, but haven’t ever seen a drawing delayed.

“I thought it was kind of sketchy honestly,” Bobby and Steve Auto World employee Leroy Fry said. “Who knows, but I thought it was kind of weird.”

After a three month streak, a single ticket bagged the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot.

The lucky ticket was sold in California, that person will take home $2.04 billion in installments or $997.6 million in a lump sum cash.

The winning numbers for the $2.04 billion jackpot were 10, 33, 41, 47 and 56 with a Powerball of 10.

One person in Florida won $2 million and 22 other people snagged $1 million prizes, but no one from Minnesota.

