Video released in deadly officer-involved shooting leaves unanswered questions

By Courtney Allen

MOUNT JULIET, Tennessee (WSMV) — New video shows the moment a Mount Juliet police officer shot and killed a man during a routine traffic stop.

It all started with a routine traffic stop in Mt. Juliet back in November. An officer approached the car. 39-year-old Eric Allen was in the passenger seat. An unidentified female was driving.

“Alright so a couple of things here,” the officer said. “You know the speed limit through Providence is 35 right?”

The officer told them they were speeding, they have a headlight out and issues with their tags. The two told the officer they don’t have a registration, insurance or valid driver’s licenses.

The officer asked the female driver to get out of the car. He told her despite noticing THC in the car, he was only going to give her a traffic ticket and cite her for driving without a license. The officer told her she and Allen can leave when their friend comes to get them.

The officer went back to the car and asked Allen to get out. Allen appeared to reach for something but then put his hands up.

“You scared the crap out of me doing that,” the officer said in the video. “Don’t reach for anything.”

Shortly after, Allen rolled the window up, moved into the driver’s seat, and started to drive off.

“Don’t go nowhere,” the officer said in the video. “Don’t go nowhere.”

Within seconds, Sergeant Josh Lo shoots Allen. The shooting raises concerns for retired Shelby County Lieutenant Michael Collins. Collins said he wants to know why the two were asked to get out of the car in the first place.

“Is he a suspect in a homicide or something like that,” Collins asked. “Maybe I would see the justification of trying to detain this person, but otherwise, let this person drive off.”

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident and would not confirm if if Allen had any outstanding warrants or weapons on him.

“This is one of those incidents that I imagine if the officer can rewind and do this over again, he would save this person for another day and let him go,” Collins said.

The video went on to show Sgt. Lo, and other officers try to resuscitate Allen after. Mt. Juliet Police said Lo returned to duty less than a month after the shooting. TBI’s investigation is ongoing.

