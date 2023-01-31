Second man tied to fire that destroyed 4,000 acres and 2 homes sentenced to probation

By Kalama Hines

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — The second of two men charged with starting a 2021 fire in Power County that destroyed nearly 4,000 acres and two homes has been sentenced to probation.

Lucas C. Daniels, 20, of Blackfoot, and 23-year-old Brandon Donato Frias, of Wyoming, each pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge of setting fire to wildland.

Daniels was sentenced to two years probation and $207.50 in fines for his involvement in the Cold Creek Fire by Magistrate Judge Paul Laggis at a hearing this month. He has also been ordered to complete 300 hours of community service in Power County.

The two men were arrested while the fire was burning in June 2021 after reporting it and their involvement to police.

According to their account, the two men were in the area when Frias provided Daniels with a welding lesson.

While Daniels was welding, Frias, who told officers he owned a welding business, fell asleep. He was awakened a short time later by Daniels after the fire had started and was beginning to spread.

After failed attempts to extinguish the blaze, the men called 911 and met with officers in the area.

Eventually the fire was extinguished, but not until it had scorched around 4,000 acres and destroyed two homes.

A victim, who lost their home in the fire, provided the court with a written victim impact statement prior to the sentencing hearing.

“Our lives changed forever on June 14, 2021 because of the defendants’ careless actions,” the letter reads in part. “Not only did we lose our home that day, but also our sense of security.”

The family was able to save its pets and “a few photographs and family keepsakes” before it was evacuated.

In the letter, the victim describes the moment their family learned that its home was gone.

“All of a sudden our world came crashing down around us,” the letter says. “You realize that virtually all of your worldly possession and sense of safety are gone forever.”

The letter concludes, saying that Daniels lacked remorse, and requested Laggis to sentence him “accordingly.”

Frias was sentenced to two years probation and $157.50 in fines last June. Daniels’ sentencing was delayed when he did not appear in court for a hearing in July 2021.

In addition to the probation, fine and community service, Laggis suspended 161 days of a 180-day prison sentence, with credit for 19 days times served.

