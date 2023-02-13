Racine Zoo celebrating 100-year milestone

By WDJT Staff

RACINE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Racine Zoo is hitting a major milestone and they are asking for the public’s help in honoring the occasion.

The zoo is celebrating 100 years of operation this year, having begun in 1923. The celebration is scheduled to take place in various forms all year with the largest celebration taking place on Wednesday, July 5, which is close to the same time the zoo opened a century ago.

Until then, Racine Zoo is encouraging the community to share some of their favorite memories that were made at the zoo. They are accepting photos and stories, with plans to feature the material on the zoo’s website, social media platforms and even around the zoo grounds as the celebration takes place all year.

Beth Heidorn, Executive Director of Racine Zoo said in a press release, “The Racine Zoo is fully committed to doing our part in continuing to provide the best care for our amazing animals, providing educational opportunities for the children and families of southeastern Wisconsin and providing safe and fun activities, programs, and events for all ages!”

