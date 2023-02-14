‘We have all been shaken’: ADM parents call for change after the death of a student

By Laura Terrell

ADEL, Iowa (KCCI) — More than 100 people packed the Adel-De Soto-Minburn Community School District school board meeting Monday to call for an end to bullying.

The push comes after a freshman student in the ADM district died by suicide last week. Friends say Caelan Peterson was relentlessly bullied before he took his life at a busy intersection in Adel on Feb. 8.

“A couple of the kids have come out and said that the reason he chose the spot he did was so the bullies would have to drive past it every day,” said Jessica Wityk.

Wityk is a friend of the Peterson family. She says they did not attend the school board meeting on the advice of their attorneys.

“My friend is hurting. Her husband is hurting. They haven’t slept in days,” said Wityk.

Inside the school board meeting, former and current ADM students shared their stories of being bullied. Madison Hasty says the bullying started for her in 8th grade.

“I was told by 50 people in one day to kill myself. Never once did I follow through with that, nor did I want to, but I am coming here to tell you my story because no one should ever go through what any of us have,” said Madison Hasty.

Parents criticized the school district’s response to bullying and also demanded a no-tolerance policy with follow through.

“I want true consequences for the individuals who are doing the bullying. I want our teachers and administration to truly give a damn without fear of repercussion,” said parent Nicholas Hasty.

“It’s been going on for many years. So how are we going to change it? What needs to be changed so that my son does not end up like this?” said parent Michelle Morlan.

School board members listened to dozens of speakers. ADM Superintendent Greg Dufoe released the following statement to KCCI:

“We have had several productive conversations with parents this week regarding the issue of bullying and harassment. We are committed to ongoing conversations with parents and students about these important issues, including the impact of social media and use of technology. We have a committed and caring staff and highly supportive parents at ADM. Together we can effectively partner in this important work.”

