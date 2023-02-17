Johnston Elementary students build bears for home, school

By Tammy Watford

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Students at Johnston Elementary School have been having a beary good time in class!

All kindergarteners received two teddy bears thanks to some anonymous donors and Build-A-Bear.

A smaller bear was sent home with the students and a larger stuffed animal stays at the school in their condos. Teachers said the bears are used to support the young students’ social and emotional health.

They are also being used as learning tools.

“When the children feel like they need a hug or they just maybe need to tell the bear something, they can go over and have a little conversation with the bear,” kindergarten teacher Shanna Buckner said. “If they are completing a task that might be a little difficult for them, they can go get the bear and have a little hug as they are completing the math assignment or reading assignment or whatever it is.”

“When I’m angry, I get to take him out and play with him and read books,” student Conner said.

“I’m teaching my bear how to read. I’m telling my bear about the story,” student Hendrixx said.

