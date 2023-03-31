Skip to Content
Crash in Waipahu injuries two after van goes off cliff

    WAIPAHU, Hawaii (KITV) — A crash in Waipahu Thursday evening injured a 27-year old man.

A van ended up on the side of this hill, near the intersection or Paiwa and Hiapo Streets just before 7:30 p.m.

Emergency Medical Services says the van crashed into another vehicle and kept going. EMS treated and took the van’s driver to the hospital in serious condition.

Another man declined treatment.

Honolulu Police had closed Paiwa Street, but it has reopened.

