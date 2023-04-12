‘He was a good person’: Milwaukee man killed by driver of stolen car while heading home from work

By Michele Fiore

Click here for updates on this story

MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Heartbreak on Milwaukee’s south side after a man, heading home from work, was killed by the driver of a stolen car.

Overcome with grief, recalling the last time she heard her husband’s voice, Noe Barron Garcia told Judith Palacios he’d be heading home around midnight. He worked second shift.

“My husband was a family man. He was a hard-working person, and he was known by the south side community of Milwaukee,” said Palacios.

Palacios says the community loved Garcia for his incredible generosity.

“He would share when we had barbecues outside. He would share with the neighbors, just with the community. He was a good person, with a big heart,” said Palacios.

As Garcia was on the road early April 6, so was Floyd Lamont Marlow Jr., a man with a long criminal history.

Milwaukee police attempted to stop Marlow, but he took off, crashing at 27th and Lincoln and striking the car driven by Garcia.

“All I want to say is please love your loved ones. Be there for them. Take care of them because you never know, you never know if they’re gone or when you’re gonna hug them the last time,” said Palacios.

The U.S. Marshal’s Office confirms the had a warrant out for Marlow’s arrest.

“I feel that if this was a high-profile criminal, how was it possible that he was released and he already had a bad record?” said Palacios.

Marlow was on home confinement after being released from the Rock Valley community program in Janesville, but the U.S. Marshal’s Office learned Marlow removed his electronic monitor and they were looking for him.

Now he’s in custody, and a wife, who’d been married just five years, is hoping to honor her husband by sending his body home to Mexico, where he grew up.

“His wish was one day to return and hug his family – his mom, his brothers, and I’m making the effort to make that possible,” said Palacios.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.