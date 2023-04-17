Neighbors devastated after 24-year-old fatally shot

By WPVI Digital Staff and Bryanna Gallagher

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — Police are investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed in the Lawndale section of Philadelphia on Sunday.

Officials say the shooting happened on the 6400 block of Lawndale Street at approximately 12:30 p.m.

The victim, who has since been identified as Taj Sledge, was shot multiple times at the scene. He was transported to Einstein Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no weapons have been recovered and no arrests were made.

Neighbors told Action News the neighborhood is typically very quiet. But now, evidence chalk, a bullet, and a punctured windshield are left behind in the wake of this deadly shooting.

“We were sitting down to eat, we got a call said he was shot,” said Larry Coffie from Lawndale. “When I got here he was laying right there.”

Coffie has lived in Lawndale for several years, and he says he knew the man who was shot and killed.

“About five years, but he went to school with one of my kids. It’s going to kill my son when I tell him,” said Coffie.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the police immediately.

