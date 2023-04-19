Kidney donor helps save two lives through exchange program

By Kristin Pierce

FOND DU LAC, Wisconsin (WISN) — Christy Russell is about seven weeks post-surgery from donating a kidney. She says recovery was rough at the start, but now she’s back to normal, even back working out.

Russell does not know the person who received her kidney. She said she was only told they live in Arizona. The person she tried to help directly is in Wisconsin.

Last year, Russell saw Eric Warnke on WISN 12 News.

Eric, who is now 23 years old, had billboards around the state looking for a kidney donor.

“Hearing the story that night, something came over me and I was like, ‘Wow, this is serious,'” Russell said.

Russell signed up to donate, thinking she’d help save Warnke’s life.

In a way, she did.

Russell wasn’t a match for Warnke, but she donated to someone else. In doing so, Warnke says the Paired Kidney Exchange program with the National Kidney Registry bumped him up the waiting list.

According to the National Kidney Foundation, the average wait time for a kidney transplant is three to five years. Warnke is now expecting a call any day now to schedule surgery.

“I feel great,” Warnke said. “Infinite amounts of gratitude, extremely grateful.”

Russell, now possibly saving two lives, says she would choose the gift of life every time.

“I’m glad I did it,” Russell said. “I don’t have any regrets.”

